An animated video published on the website of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei depicts the assassination of former US President Donald Trump, reports The Washington Examiner.

The video, which was published on Wednesday and is titled “Revenge is Inevitable”, illustrates a drone strike killing Trump in revenge for the US elimination of top Iranian official Qassem Soleimani in January 2020 via a drone strike in Baghdad.

The video begins with a shot of what appears to be a golf course where Trump and an assortment of unnamed individuals are playing. The former President is wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and appears to have former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with him.

The video then pans to a drone rolling onto the course, driven by a drone operator reportedly in Iran. The operator is surrounded by images of Soleimani, each showing him in casual garb.

The footage then cuts to an aerial drone flying above Florida as it approaches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. At the same time, the small drone vehicle approaches the former President through the long grass before marking him with a laser, making Trump a clear target for the aerial drone.

The operator later hacks Trump's phone, sending him a text message reading, "Soleimani's murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price."

The video ends as the drone flies directly over him, then cuts to black with the message in English and Farsi: "Revenge is Definite."

Iran in 2020 issued an arrest warrant against Trump and asked for Interpol's aid in detaining him in the killing of Soleimani.

Interpol swiftly rejected the request, saying its guidelines for notices forbids it from "any intervention or activities of a political" nature.

Last week, Iran announced it seeks to prosecute 127 suspects, who were not named, for involvement and cooperation in the elimination of Soleimani.

Days later, the Islamic Republic imposed sanctions on dozens of Americans, many of them from the US military, over the 2020 killing of Soleimani.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan later warned that Iran will face severe consequences if it attacks Americans, including any of those it sanctioned.