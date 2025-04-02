Two Iranian businessmen have been indicted by the United States for allegedly orchestrating an illicit procurement network to supply Iran’s military drone program with American-made components, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday, according to the AFP news agency.

The defendants, identified as Hossein Akbari, 63, and Reza Amidi, 62, face charges of money laundering and providing material support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the US.

According to court documents, Akbari serves as the chief executive of a company named Rah Roshd, while Amidi holds the role of commercial manager. Both men were previously employed by Qods Aviation Industries (QAI), an Iranian state-owned aerospace firm linked to the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Authorities stated that both suspects remain at large.

Prosecutors allege that since 2020, Akbari and Amidi have circumvented US sanctions to acquire components essential for manufacturing Iranian drones, including the Mohajer-6 model. These drones have been used in military operations, and an investigation revealed that a Mohajer-6, downed by Ukraine’s Air Force in 2022, contained parts produced by multiple US-based companies.

The Justice Department has pledged to continue efforts to disrupt Iran’s drone production and prevent unauthorized exports that could bolster Tehran’s military capabilities.