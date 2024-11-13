Former head of the National Security Council, Colonel (ret.) Giora Eiland accuses outgoing US President, Joe Biden, of preventing the return of the hostages.

"President Biden and his administration are the ones to blame for not bringing the hostages back home," Eiland said last night in an interview with Channel 13 News. He added: "The one who forced Israel to return to two hundred and more trucks a day after the first hostage deal – has imposed a death sentence on the hostages and we cannot define it in any other way. This should be said to the Americans to their face."

Regarding the fighting in Gaza, Eiland said that "the correct and simple way is to end the war and remove all IDF forces from Gaza in one deal."

He also said that "those who say 'we don't need to continue fighting' seem to create a feeling that if we continue to fight we will eventually achieve complete victory, which will not happen. If we continue with the same strategy for another four months, we will be in the same situation as today but with zero hostages alive."

Eiland criticized the IDF's activity in the Dahieh district in Beirut: "Today, the IDF's activity is weak. Why do they need to announce which house they are about to attack in Dahieh? The entire area in the Dahieh neighborhood should be marked. Pressure must be put not only on Hezbollah, but also on the decision-makers in Lebanon."