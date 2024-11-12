Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday night addressed the General Assembly of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), urging that the hostages not be forgotten, and thanking Diaspora Jews for supporting Israel.

Attending the address were several families of hostages: Yair & Eitan Horn, Arbel Yehud, Oded Lifshitz, Romi Gonen, Keith Sigel, Sagui Dekel Hen, Omer Nauta, Itay Chen, Edan Alexander.

"Their loved ones — our loved ones — have been held hostage for over a year," Herzog noted. "Like you, I pray for them daily, I cling to every update, and I fear for their safety. There is no mitzvah greater than redeeming captives, 'pidyon shvuyim.' It is our moral directive and urgent necessity to take action! I call on you, American Jewish leaders, to join us in fighting to bring them home!"

He stressed: "We must fight with every fiber of our being, using every tool at our disposal to bring them back immediately — every single one! We will not stop because we are all incomplete without them!!"

Herzog also praised the IDF soldiers fighting on Israel's various fronts: "I salute our IDF soldiers who left their families to heroically fight a war on seven different fronts, to fight on our behalf — and on your behalf! May God bless them and keep them, may they all return to us safe and sound, and may our wounded recover swiftly and completely, in body and mind."

"Dear friends, I will start at the end: There is hope. 'Our hope is not lost.' But a year ago, hope seemed to be slipping away. On the evening of last year’s Simchat Torah — October 6, 2023, many of us danced and rejoiced with the Torah scrolls that have infused our lives with meaning. The next morning, October 7th, we were awakened by sirens and cries for help. The world we knew had shattered.

"The sheer horror and devastation of October 7th challenged realities we trusted and raised questions we never imagined our generation would face. In essence, the people of Israel were faced with a choice, and I have come here to speak about how Am Yisrael (the nation of Israel -ed.) chose life."

Among the bereaved families are Jews, Muslims, Druze, and Christians, he emphasized, adding that he and his wife Michal "saw people who lost almost everything a human being can lose — family, love, freedom, dignity, security, livelihood, shelter. We met with tens of thousands of Israelis who went through hell — and continued hoping tomorrow will be better."

Turning to American Jews, Herzog said: "The American Jewish community also made a choice. You chose to mobilize for Israel like a family — no questions asked! You chose to come to Israel to pay shiva calls, to provide assistance, to volunteer. You chose to demonstrate solidarity, to bear witness, to fight. You chose to show up for us when we needed you the most! The warmth and the affection expressed by world Jewry gave Israelis a lifeline and motivation to persevere. This was our finest hour—and your finest hour."

"I commend the JFNA for the launch of your new campaign. Over recent weeks, the needs in Israel have expanded, spreading from South to North. The challenges are tremendous and demand will be substantial. This past year I worked closely with the JFNA leadership, with chairperson Julie Platt, with JFNA President Eric Fingerhut, with head of the Israel Office, Becky Caspi. I value the trust and the friendship we share, and I thank you for leading this magnificent operation."

Regarding the results of the recent US elections, he added: "As President of the State of Israel, I take this opportunity to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump, a champion of peace and cooperation in our region. I wish him every success in realizing his vision of not starting wars — but stopping wars, and leading the world towards a future of security and prosperity."

"I wish also to express gratitude and admiration towards the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, for his lifetime of love for Israel and devotion to the Jewish people. Thank you, Vice President Harris, for your solid friendship and partnership.

"There is more that can, and must, be accomplished over the coming weeks. First and foremost: the return of every single one of our hostages! We will continue raising our voices and demand the release of our sisters and brothers in captivity! We need them home now!"

Herzog warned, "As we speak, Iran is building nuclear capabilities, and this past year we all saw the direct threat Iran poses to the State of Israel, both directly and through its numerous proxies. Israel will continue standing up to the Iranian regime — and, please God, we will triumph!"

"Israelis have been following with great concern the startling wave of antisemitism, both systemic and instigated, flooding the United States and the Jewish world. We see how the hatred targeting American Jewish neighborhoods, workspaces, and campuses, is widespread more than ever before. We see what you are going through, and our hearts ache.

"The wellbeing of Jews in the United States and across the globe is intrinsic to who I am as a Jew, as an Israeli, as president. I am deeply invested in reinforcing your sense of security and personal safety, as individuals and as communities. I applaud all of you for being at the forefront of this struggle, for working with Jewish leaders and organizations all over the world to protect and defend our Jewish schools, synagogues, and homes. We are choosing to live as proud Jews! We are choosing life!"

Herzog also stressed that the October 7 massacre was a "defining moment" in Jewish history - "not only because of the massive devastation, but because it reminded Jews that we need each other — and that we have each other. We have seen over the past year how much strength we can summon and how much comfort we draw from coming together as one people. Because the only way to navigate the challenges our people are facing — is to face them together, as a people."

"We are eternal because of the choices we make — because we choose life and because we choose each other! Right now, we can choose not to be defined by the tragedy that struck us, but to define ourselves by the strength with which we rise from the ashes! If we cry together, rally together, mourn together — we can also choose to rebuild together!

"We are all stakeholders in the Jewish future, and the choice is ours. Choosing life is hard; it means facing the pain every day. But am Yisrael chai — 'the people of Israel live' — is not a birthright, nor a privilege. It is a duty, and it is a choice. Let’s choose to rebuild our eternity together. There is hope. Our hope is not lost!"