Jewish Federations of North America has mourned the loss of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the first Jewish woman to serve in the US Senate, who passed away following a landmark career in public service.

"A trailblazer who rose to prominence as the first woman mayor of San Francisco, Feinstein became the longest-serving woman in the Senate, logging three decades in the upper chamber," JFNA said in a statement.

"For American Jews, particularly Jewish women, Feinstein smashed glass ceilings as a powerful politician driven by her Jewish values and championing women’s rights in Washington.

"With her colleague Barbara Boxer serving by her side, the Senate had two Jewish women representing the largest state in the union for many years, a source of pride for many in our community.

"Jewish Federations grieve with the Feinstein family and celebrate the career and contributions of this remarkable woman. May her memory be a blessing."