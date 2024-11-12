Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently been promoting a proposal to establish a "special" commission of inquiry into the October 7th massacre - that is, not to establish a state commission of inquiry.

According to Israel Hayom, the proposal involves elements in the Likud and the Prime Minister's office, with the aim of having one of the Knesset members promote the measure through a private member's bill.

The move comes in the wake of public criticism and the possibility that Netanyahu prefers to control the process.

It was further reported by sources privy to the details, that the idea being promoted is to establish a commission composed of a judge, representatives of the IDF and representatives of the families of the victims - with its members and its head to be agreed upon by representatives of the coalition and the opposition.

The committee will differ from a state commission of inquiry, whose members are appointed by the president of the Supreme Court. Netanyahu and the coalition do not want the acting president, Justice Itzhak Amit, to appoint the committee and its members.

The decision comes on the backdrop of the great lack of trust between the government and the judiciary in general and against Justice Amit in particular - on the grounds that he allegedly has an agenda opposed to the government.