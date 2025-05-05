The cabinet decided on Tuesday to defer the the creation of a state commission of inquiry into the failures that led to the October 7th Massacre, despite the strong demand by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to make an immediate decision on the matter.

In a letter sent by the Attorney General to the Prime Minister and ministers, she stated that "a state commission of inquiry is the proper mechanism considering the issues discussed, the commission's authority, and its expertise."

The cabinet, despite Miara's warning, ruled that in light of the decision to expand the operations in the Gaza Strip, "Now is not the time to investigate."

The cabinet stated that instead of an immediate inquiry commission, the cabinet and Knesset will work to formulate a bill to "create a special state commission of inquiry that will represent the various opinions and will be trusted by the majority of the public."

The cabinet's decision is significant since it would require special legislation to create a commission, a process that can take a long time.

The cabinet decided to notify the Supreme Court that it will provide an update on the matter in another 90 days, and not by May 11th, as the Attorney General demanded.

Opposition Leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) responded to the decision: "The only meaning of not establishing a commission of inquiry is that October 7th will happen again and again."

Lapid added that in the Meron disaster and the Submarine Scandal as well, the Prime Minister attempted to avoid an investigation, but made clear: "A state commission of inquiry will certainly be created."