Fresh rioting broke out Monday evening in Amsterdam's Nieuw-West district, where protesters damaged public property and set a tram ablaze, reported Euronews.

The incident occurred as the Dutch capital remains under a state of emergency following last week's violent attacks on Israeli soccer fans after the match between AFC Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Local media reported that alongside the tram fire, which police quickly extinguished, rioters pelted and damaged several vehicles with stones.

Video footage showed crowds wielding sticks and firecrackers while vandalizing property. While authorities have not confirmed whether Monday's unrest is connected to last week's events, the city remains tense.

Meanwhile on Monday, Amsterdam police announced five new arrests related to the pogrom last week, involving men aged 18-37 from Amsterdam and nearby areas.

Four suspects remain in custody, with one having been released but still under investigation, police added. Four previously arrested individuals, including two minors (aged 16 and 17), remain detained.

In response to the ongoing unrest, Amsterdam's mayor has implemented strict security measures, including a citywide ban on demonstrations and the designation of several areas as risk zones, giving police enhanced stop-and-search powers.

On Sunday night, violence erupted in Amsterdam's Dam Square when law enforcement confronted Palestinian Arab demonstrators who had gathered despite a temporary protest ban.

The Amsterdam Police Unit reported over 50 arrests via social media. The demonstration, which drew hundreds despite being prohibited, saw protesters calling for peace in Gaza and chanting "Free Palestine."