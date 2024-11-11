Violence erupted in Amsterdam's Dam Square on Sunday when law enforcement confronted Palestinian Arab demonstrators who had gathered despite a temporary protest ban, Deutsche Welle reported.

The Amsterdam Police Unit reported over 50 arrests via social media. The demonstration, which drew hundreds despite being prohibited, saw protesters calling for peace in Gaza and chanting "Free Palestine."

Before police began dispersing the crowd, demonstrators directed chants of "shame on you" at the officers, according to DW.

The restrictions on protests followed the violent attacks on Israeli soccer fans overnight Thursday. The ban, which lasts three days, was implemented on Friday and later upheld by a local court in an emergency session.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Friday condemned the violence against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam as a "terrible antisemitic attack".

"It's a terrible antisemitic attack. We will not tolerate (it). We will prosecute the perpetrators. And I'm deeply ashamed that this could happen in the Netherlands in 2024," Schoof told reporters on the sidelines of an EU leaders' meeting in Budapest.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema also condemned the attack and described the violence as “an eruption of antisemitism that we had hoped never again to see in Amsterdam.”

The mayor added that her heart goes out to the victims and their families in Amsterdam and Israel.