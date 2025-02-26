Amsterdam police are searching for a 31-year-old man suspected of sending an E-mail threatening to murder three Jewish children in a Jewish school in the city.

According to Dutch media, the school received the threatening e-mails at the beginning of February. The messages read: "What is happening in Gaza is not okay. I am going to shoot three children from your school. I have been watching them for a while. Enough, you will pay in blood."

According to Dutch news website AT5, the suspect has not yet been arrested, but the police know his identity and he is most probably in Turkey. The public prosecution told several media outlets: "We believe that the suspect is a 31-year-old man who is currently staying in Turkey and has not yet been arrested." It is still unclear if the prosecution has sent an arrest and extradition request to the Turkish authorities.

The Cheider School in Amsterdam, which received the threats, has continued operating as usual but security has been increased. This is not the first time that Jewish schools in Amsterdam have received threats.

In October 2023, shortly after the massacre, three Jewish Schools in the city were shut down due to threats by Hamas supporters and concern of a terror attack.