Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has strongly condemned recent violent attacks against Israeli fans following a soccer match in Amsterdam, describing the incidents as “purely antisemitic violence” and asserting that there is “no justification for the intentional targeting of Jews.”

According to Israeli officials, ten people were injured in overnight attacks by local Arab and Muslim gangs against Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters. Hundreds more Israelis sheltered in their hotel rooms for hours, fearing similar attacks, according to the Times of Israel.

Dutch authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements to investigate the violence, including the actions of both Maccabi fans and their attackers, as reported by Dutch media.

“There is also footage of Maccabi supporters’ behavior, which is under investigation. It’s crucial that all facts come to light,” Schoof stated.

Eyewitnesses noted the apparent absence of Dutch security forces during the ambush by masked assailants on Israeli tourists.

“Four days after the attacks, the feelings of shock, shame, and anger remain. This was blatant antisemitic violence. We need firm action to address those responsible,” Schoof said at a press conference, emphasizing that “intolerance must not be met with tolerance.”

Unverified social media footage, allegedly from Thursday, shows Maccabi fans chanting anti-Arab slogans.

“But there is a significant difference between property damage and the pursuit of Jews,” Schoof remarked.

“There is absolutely nothing that can justify the deliberate pursuit and targeting of Jews,” Schoof added, acknowledging, “We have let down our Jewish community.”

Schoof plans to meet with representatives of the Jewish community tomorrow to discuss strategies for combating antisemitism.