Hundreds of fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team reported that they were attacked overnight Thursday by Arabs in Amsterdam, as they left the stadium following Maccabi’s game against AFC Ajax.

The fans testified that an ambush had been prepared for them in advance at various points outside the stadium.

Disturbing footage from the city, which was posted to social media, fans are seen being violently attacked, beaten and even run over. One of the fans was forced to say "Free Palestine" before he was let go.

According to the reports, at least five fans were injured and others barricaded themselves in shops and other points in the city. The local police escorted some of the Israelis back to their hotels.

Maccabi Tel Aviv was informed about the situation, called forces to the areas where the violence took place and involved the Israeli embassy as well.

Incoming Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar commented on the situation and wrote on X, "We are in contact with the authorities in the Netherlands about the serious events there. Any Israeli or Jew who is currently in distress or has information and location about a violent event that is currently taking place - please contact the emergency hotline: 0097225303155."

MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) said that he spoke with Israel's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Ephraim Modi, who informed him that many police forces had been sent to the scenes of the violence.

"I call on the fans to stay in safe places and avoid risking their lives," Cohen wrote.