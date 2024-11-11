The court management is demanding that the Finance Ministry find a way to fund the attorneys for the Hamas "Nukhba" terrorists arrested since the October 7 massacre.

Hamas' "Nukhba" terrorists perpetrated the massacre, kidnapping, and torture of Israelis on October 7.

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News was informed that an Arab attorney's office has been representing the Nukhba terrorists for nearly a year, and the State owes this office nearly one million shekel. The attorney is now pressing for payment.

The courts have turned multiple times to the Justice Ministry and Public Defense, which refused to provide the payment, and is now demanding the Finance Ministry find a source for it in the budget.

The court management has explained that "the appointment of a lawyer for a Nukhba detainee is not something which is given to the decision of the court, and representation of a suspect is a prerequisite for holding the hearing by visual conferencing. This is by the order of the legislator."

Shay Glick, Director-General of B'tsalmo, responded: "This is insanity. The terrorists have not even been brought to justice and we are asked to pay for their representation. I demand that the Finance Minister refuse to pay, and refer the attorneys to Hamas or Qatar."

"Whoever chooses to represent such animals must understand that the State of Israel will never give him a cent, and the State of Israel's budget is intended to rehabilitate those injured by these same Nukhba terrorists, and will not pay to represent those Nukhba terrorists."