MK Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, on Monday proposed that the terrorists who perpetrated the October 7 massacre should not receive representation by a public attorney from the government "Public Defender" office.

In his explanation for the bill, Rothman wrote, "During these days, the State of Israel is struggling with many difficulties, on many fronts, due to the terror attack which took place on October 7, 2023. In this attack, hundreds of terrorists from the Hamas terror group infiltrated the State of Israel's territory, murdering over 1,400 citizens, injuring thousands, and kidnapping over 200 citizens to the Gaza Strip."

"Public legal representation is a body which is intended to legally protect the country's weak. This body, which must be comprised of citizens of the State of Israel, cannot ethically represent terrorists and protect them in a self-sacrificing fashion in the court.

"In order to prevent unpleasantness of the current type, this bill requests to legally regulate the matter of preventing Hamas terrorists from October 7 from being represented by the Public Defender's Office.

"The Public Defender's Office is a matter of which Israel should be proud: It provides aid to the weak people, who need legal protection.

"There is no justification that the State of Israel fund, and the Public Defender's Office be stained, by representing evil enemies, Nukhba terrorists. There is no justification whatsoever that their victims should pay and fund their legal representation."