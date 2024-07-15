An Israeli court has ordered that Israel pay for private attorneys for over 100 Nukhba terrorists, Israel Hayom reported.

Last week, it was reported that the court had ordered Israel to pay for a defense attorney for a single Nukhba terrorist, after legislation passed banning terrorists from receiving services from Israel's public attorneys.

According to Israel Hayom, the judges believe that Israel's new law, passed following the start of the war, requires the courts to order the appointment of an attorney for the Hamas terrorists - at the State's expense.

The law also allows terrorists to appear in court by means of video, due to the risks involved in transporting them to the courts.

Section 15 of the law dictates that "the hearing will be held in the presence of the detainee's attorney, and if he is not represented, the court will appoint a representative for him." It was following the passage of this law that the court began to order state-funded representation for the terrorists.

Israel Hayom noted that the "state of emergency" which this law applies to will expire in a few weeks, but the section on representation for terrorists is not expected to be discussed or changed.