Jewish, American, and Dutch leaders condemned the antisemitic pogrom committed in Amsterdam overnight.

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on X, "This is exactly what 'gobalize the intifada' looks like. Mobs of hate-filled people chasing down and attacking innocent Israeli soccer fans who they have dehumanized as 'Zionists,' hunting down and brutalizing ordinary people who came to Amsterdam simply to enjoy a soccer match."

"We demand Dutch authorities do everything necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli fans, work to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators, and apologize for this obscene, unprovoked violence," Greenblatt stated.

Former Trump Administration envoy Jason Greenblatt (no relation to the ADL CEO) wrote, "Outrageous Jew/Israel hatred & violence in @Iamsterdam. When @NLNetherlands PM @MinPres wants to meet President @realdonaldtrump this should be at the top of the agenda. Same when their ambassador seeks to meet anyone @StateDept or @WhiteHouse. I hope @POTUS jumps on this now."

Dutch right-wing leader Geert Wilders condemned the violence and wrote on X, “Looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam. Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets. Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable.”

He later posted again about the incident and wrote, “A pogrom in the streets of Amsterdam. We have become the Gaza of Europe. Muslims with Palestinian flags hunting down Jews. I will NOT accept that. NEVER.”

US officials also condemned the pogrom. Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA) wrote, "This is outrageous. The government of the #Netherlands must protect Jews from these attacks and prosecute the assailants."

He added, "I’m putting together a group of Jewish members of Congress to discuss this with the Dutch Ambassador tomorrow."

Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) wrote, "The hysterical and hyperbolic demonization of Israel has led to a global outbreak of antisemitic vitriol, vandalism, and violence. The single most monstrous manifestation of antisemitism is a pogrom that is presently unfolding against hundreds of Jews who were cheering on the Tel Aviv Football Club in Amsterdam."

"Those inciting antisemitism now have the blood of a 21st-century pogrom on their hands. The situation is so dire that the Israeli government is dispatching rescue teams for Jews in danger. I am sick to my stomach that a pogrom is happening in the 21st century," Torres said.