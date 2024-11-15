The Dutch cabinet met in emergency session on Friday, amid reports the coalition could implode over the government's handling of the violence last week against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, Reuters reported, citing local media.

Nora Achahbar quit on Friday as junior finance minister after some ministers accused Dutch youths of Moroccan descent of attacking the Israeli fans in Amsterdam following last Thursday’s around match between AFC Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Achahbar, a former public prosecutor who was born in Morocco, "felt comments by several ministers about last week's events had crossed a line, with hurtful and possibly racist comments about the attacks on the Israeli fans," according to the De Volkskrant daily.

Her resignation triggered Friday's crisis cabinet meeting in which other cabinet members of her centrist NSC party also threatened to quit, broadcasters NOS and RTL said, citing government sources.

If Achahbar's NSC party does leave the government, the other three coalition members could continue as a minority government, or call early elections, according to Reuters.

Anti-Israel demonstrations in Amsterdam have continued since last week’s pogrom, despite restrictions that were put in place banning protests following the violence.

On Wednesday, protesters carried Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags and chanted "Amsterdam is saying no to genocide" and "Free Palestine" before riot police surrounded and transported the participants to buses.

As of Wednesday, of 62 people initially detained in the wake of the violence, four remained in custody as police continue their investigation.

Further arrests occurred during Monday night disturbances in West Amsterdam, where protesters damaged public property and set a tram ablaze.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)