Dutch police announced on Sunday that they are investigating 45 individuals in connection with the violent attacks against Israeli soccer fans on the night of November 7, with nine suspects already identified and arrested, AFP reported.

"Because of the seriousness of the crimes, but also because of the social impact, we immediately scaled up to a special investigation team," said Dutch police chief Janny Knol in a statement.

The investigation is focused on "all crimes committed in the run-up to the game and in its aftermath," Knol said, referencing the violence in Amsterdam on November 7 that sparked national protests and political turmoil.

Authorities expect the number of suspects to rise as they analyze a significant amount of video evidence, according to the AFP report.

"The investigation is in full swing," Knol affirmed on Sunday. "It goes without saying, but I think it is good to emphasize that we are looking at all crimes committed in the run-up to the game and in its aftermath. Regardless of who the perpetrator or who the victim was," she added.

Anti-Israel demonstrations in Amsterdam have continued since the pogrom, despite restrictions that were put in place banning protests following the violence.

Arrests also occurred during disturbances last Monday night in West Amsterdam, where protesters damaged public property and set a tram ablaze.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has strongly condemned the pogrom, describing it as “purely antisemitic violence” and asserting that there is “no justification for the intentional targeting of Jews.”