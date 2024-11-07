The IAF struck over 110 terror targets on Wednesday belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets struck were approximately 20 terror targets in the area of Baalbek and north of the Litani River, in which approximately 60 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated.

Additionally, dozens of terror targets were struck, including a launcher from which projectiles were fired toward central Israel, weapons storage facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

Moreover, IDF troops continue their limited, localized, and targeted activity in southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorists in the area. The troops dismantled a weapons storage facility and a rocket launcher that posed a threat to the troops in the area.

Simultaneously, IDF troops continue to operate in the area of Jabaliya and have eliminated approximately 50 terrorists over the past day.

Furthermore, the troops started to operate in the area of Beit Lahia following prior intelligence information and a situational assessment indicating the presence of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure.

As part of the activity in the area, the IDF is facilitating the safe evacuation of Palestinians from combat zones through organized routes for their safety.

In the area of Rafah, the troops eliminated a number of armed terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure. In addition, in cooperation with the IAF, an armed terrorist that was advancing toward the troops in the area was struck and eliminated.

Over the past day, in central Gaza, the troops conducted targeted raids during which they located weapons.