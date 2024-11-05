US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and reaffirmed “the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and Iran-backed proxy groups,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout following the call.

Miller also noted that Blinken and Gallant discussed what was described as “the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza.”

“The Secretary reviewed actions Israel has taken to date and urged further actions to substantially increase and sustain humanitarian aid – including food, medicine, and other essential supplies – to civilians across all of Gaza,” the readout said.

Blinken also “emphasized the importance of ending the war in Gaza and bringing all of the hostages home, as well as charting a path forward in the post-conflict period that allows the Palestinian population in Gaza to rebuild their lives and advances governance, security, and reconstruction.”

Finally, said the readout, “The Secretary and Defense Minister discussed ongoing efforts to reach a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that allows both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to return safely to their homes.”

The conversation comes amid reports that Iran is planning to attack Israel in retaliation for Israel’s strikes on military sites in Iran last weekend.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran is signaling plans for a complex response to Israel’s recent strikes with more advanced weaponry.

Iran has informed Arab diplomats that its conventional military will be involved in the response because four soldiers and a civilian were lost in Israel’s attack, according to Iranian and Arab officials cited in the report.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Gallant this past Thursday and “reaffirmed that the United States remains fully prepared to defend US personnel, Israel, and partners across the region against threats from Iran and Iran-backed proxy groups,” said the Pentagon.