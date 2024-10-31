Israeli intelligence is estimating that Iran will strike Israel from Iraqi territory, possibly before Tuesday's US Election, Axios reported on Thursday citing two Israeli sources.

According to the report, Iran may launch a large number of drones and ballistic missiles from Iraqi territory.

The report quoted an American source saying that Iran could quickly put its preparations into action if Tehran decides to strike soon, but the US doesn't know if that decision has been made.

This would be Iran's third direct attack on the Jewish state not using a proxy group. On October 1st, Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, causing Israelis across the country to enter missile shelters. The barrage caused minor damage to several IDF airbases and civilian infrastructure, but no one was hurt.

In response, last Saturday, the IDF launched Operation Days of Repentance, during which dozens of IAF fighter jets struck weapons manufacturing and air defense sites on the ground in Iran.