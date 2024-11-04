The Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria are not waiting for a miracle. Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan is working to get former President Donald Trump elected in a joint initiative with Jvote.

Together with strategic advisors Gilad Gantz and Sagi Kaizner, who have served hundreds of days in reserve duty and understood the importance of trying to have an impact, they created Jvote, a system set up to encourage US citizens living in Israel to go out and vote. The initiative includes a call center that contacts American citizens in Israel through phone calls, text messages, direct messages, and more and helps them vote.

The night before the election, Dagan himself joined the call center, spoke together with the operators, with potential voters, and asked them personally to go out and vote for Trump.

The leadership of Judea and Samaria believes that if Kamala Harris is elected, it could directly harm the entire State of Israel, particularly the Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria, in light of her strong statements against Israel.

At the same time, a relationship is growing between senior Trump officials and the heads of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Former US Ambassador David Friedman chose to launch his new book "One Jewish State" a few days ago in Samaria, as the guest of Governor Dagan.

In his book, Friedman calls to bury the "two-state solution" and presents Jewish sovereignty over the entire region as an alternative.

Governer Dagan told one US citizen over the phone: "We are in a critical time of history. It could be nice to sit on the side and what things happen on the screen, but we can't allow ourselves to do that. You have to go and vote, do something.

"This is a historic time - you can't sit at home, the State of Israel is in danger. You must go out and vote."