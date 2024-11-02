The assessment of the Jewish vote ahead of the US Elections is disturbing.

According to polls, the majority of American Jews will be voting for Harris, which, according to the preferences of an Israeli majority, would be very bad for Israel.

The Manhattan Institute poll saw Harris up 53 points among Reform Jews and Trump up 18 points among Orthodox Jews. Even the Satmar hassidic court came out for Trump.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America October poll has a 71% to 26% Jewish outcome in favor of Harris. The voting preference of Orthodox Jews shows a polar opposite result.

There is a clear divide among American Jews over their preference for their next President.

For an Israel that is overwhelmingly rooting for a Trump victory it is deeply disturbing to discover that the majority of Americans Jews may be voting against the best interests of the Jewish State in 2024, even as the majority of American Jewish voters say they support Israel 86% to 5% with 9% unsure.

There is a huge divide between American Jews over who is the better US President for Israel, on an issue that needs to be guided by Israel.

After all, we are the ones on the firing line. We are the ones doing the fighting to protect our loved ones and defend our country. We are the ones whose children are at the front.

And here we come to the most troubling of the polls:

The one big opinion divide between US Jewish voters and Israelis is the poll that shows an 18% US Jewish majority of voters who say that Harris would manage Israel's war better than Trump!

What do they mean by manage? Why should the US manage the war? So far all the advice from the White House has been proven totally wrong - on Rafah, for the most glaring example.

In Israel, public opinion is radically different.

In an Israeli Channel 12 poll, 66% prefer Trump to only 17% for Harris, with 17% undecided.

Among Netanyahu voters, 93% prefer Trump to Harris's 1%.

The divide between Israeli and American Jews over what's best for Israel is shockingly stark just days before the US Election. American Jews, take heed!

