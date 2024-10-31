The State Prosecutor's Office on Thursday morning filed an indictment with the Tel Aviv District Court, charging Asher Binyamin Weiss, a resident of Bnei Brak, with acting in cooperation with Iranian agents to follow an Israeli nuclear scientist for the purpose of his assassination.

He is charged with contacting a foreign agent, passing information to Israel's enemies, and interfering in legal proceedings. According to the indictment, Weiss acted as an agent for a period of one month, acting in cooperation with an Iranian actor and carrying out various tasks on his behalf, which posed a threat to Israel's security.

As per the instructions of the Iranian operator and with his guidance, Weiss used a GoPro camera to document the home and vehicle of an Israeli nuclear scientist, whose identity is not cleared for publication, and sent the footage to the operator for the purpose of advancing the assassination.

The Iranian operator sent footage to an Arab from the Beit Safafa neighborhood in Jerusalem who was charged with carrying out the assassination (a indictment was filed last week against the suspect and six others).

The indictment also showed that as per the instructions of the Iranian operator, the accused lit vehicles on fire, hurled pipes onto Israeli roads, sprayed graffiti, and hung hundreds of inciting flyers around Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, calling for a civilian uprising.

Weiss was also required to prove to the Iranian operator that the tasks he was given were carried out, by means of footage and photos sent to the operator. These actions were carried out in exchange for a sum total of $25,271 in payment, paid by means of cryptocurrency.