Shin Bet and the Fraud Division of the Tel Aviv District Police on Monday announced that they foiled another attempt to recruit an Israeli by an enemy agent from Iranian intelligence.

As part of the joint operation, a 27-year-old man from Tel Aviv was arrested after it was found that he had been in contact with an Iranian operator and carried out several sensitive missions for him.

The police suspect that the young man documented the residences of public officials and military bases, and sprayed graffiti, all under the direct guidance of the foreign agent. The investigation revealed that he received thousands of dollars for his activities, which were transferred to him in digital currencies.

During a raid on his home, Tel Aviv police officers conducted a thorough search, during which computers, phones, and other communication devices were seized, which are suspected to have been used to contact his Iranian operators.

The suspect's arrest was extended during several hearings in the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court, and upon the completion of the investigation, a Prosecutor’s Statement has been filed. In the coming days, an indictment and a request for detention until the end of proceedings are expected to be filed against him.

The police and Shin Bet emphasize that "this is another attempt by Iran to recruit Israeli citizens to carry out espionage and terrorist missions." They noted that such contacts are often made through social media, and called on the public "to stay alert and immediately report any suspicious contact."