The Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court on Sunday approved a request by the Israel Police’s South District Special Investigations Unit to issue a gag order in connection with an ongoing security-related investigation.

The order bars publication of any details about the case, including information that could identify the suspect or suspects. It will remain in effect for 30 days starting today.

Separately, earlier this morning, the Central District Prosecutor’s Office filed a serious indictment in the Lod District Court against Denis Lyakhov, a 30-year-old resident of Rishon Lezion, for alleged security offenses, including contact with a foreign agent and transferring information to an enemy.

Prosecutors claim Lyakhov was recruited via the Telegram messaging app by an Iranian intelligence operative and carried out several assignments, some while abroad in Latvia. He reportedly received payments through a digital wallet in exchange for his services.

According to the indictment, Lyakhov was tasked with photographing streets and residential buildings in Petah Tikva and sharing his live location with the Iranian handler. Although he allegedly documented the wrong area, he was still paid. In another assignment, he was instructed to gather vehicle pricing information at a Netanya car dealership but failed to complete the task.

The prosecution described Lyakhov as a serious threat, particularly during the current security crisis. “The State of Israel is at war and under direct attack from Iran — and at this time, the defendant chose to cooperate with its enemies,” prosecutors stated in their request to keep him in custody.