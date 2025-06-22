IAF strikes missile facility near Yazd IDF Spokesperson

The IDF confirmed on Sunday that Israeli Air Force fighter jets flew over Iranian territory and began striking storage facilities containing long-range surface-to-surface missiles, known as “Khorramshahr,” in the Yazd area.

The Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, and Head of Air Operations, Brig. Gen. Gilad Keinan, commanded the strike in real-time from the IAF control room.

"In broad daylight, we surprised the ‘Imam Hussein’ missile headquarters in central Iran, the furthest target we’ve struck to date. We destroyed Khorramshahr missiles before they were launched at Israel and struck tunnels used to store the missiles, Maj. Gen. Bar stated.

"We are continuing waves of strikes across Iran, disrupting the enemy’s ability to launch salvos into Israeli territory, degrading their firepower capabilities, and operating decisively to defend the Israeli home front and reduce rocket fire,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that approximately 30 IAF fighter jets, with guidance from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck dozens of military targets throughout Iran on Sunday with over 60 munitions.

As part of the strikes, IAF fighter jets struck the "Imam Hussein" Strategic Missile Command Center in the Yazd area, where long-range Khorramshahr missiles were stored. Approximately 60 missiles have been launched from this command center toward the State of Israel.

In parallel, missile launchers were struck in Isfahan, Bushehr, and Ahvaz. Strikes were also conducted on military sites involved in the production of aerial defense batteries, the ‘Third Brigade’ UAV command center, and a UAV storage facility near the command center.