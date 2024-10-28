Earlier today (Monday), the IAF struck Hezbollah weapons and anti-tank-missile storage facilities, terrorist infrastructure, and observation posts in the area of Tyre in southern Lebanon. The compounds struck were all used by Hezbollah’s different units in its terror activities against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Parts of Tyre have been used as a central stronghold for Hezbollah and its 'Aziz' Unit, which is responsible for carrying out attacks from southwestern Lebanon against Israel.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including by issuing advanced warnings via different platforms to the civilian population in the area.

Hezbollah systematically abuses civilian infrastructure and areas in Lebanon to plan and execute terrorist activities, deliberately endangering the lives of Lebanese civilians.

These strikes are part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities and prevent attempts by Hezbollah to re-build its terrorist infrastructure.