Bereaved families disrupted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address on Sunday at the State Memorial Ceremony for the civilians who were murdered during the October 7th Massacre.

Netanyahu waited for the protesters to be removed and continued his address.

"Israel will settle the score without compromise with all those who hurt us. But this almost 150-year-old struggle comes at a heavy price. I don't just think of the general number of terror victims in the past year and the years before it, hundreds, thousands whose names are etched into this wall, and above all, we think of each individual that we lost. Of every baby and child, every boy and girl, of every man and woman.

"Since the terrible massacre on Simchat Torah, my wife Sara and I have been making much effort to learn the background, the personal story, to look closely at the picture, to listen to their ambitions, to read about their achievements. I know the magnitude of loss, I know the depth of the gap that has opened within you, and I know that your lives changed and won't return to be what they were."

"My wife and I embrace you from the bottom of our hearts, every family in its pain, we stand together forever. Together in bad and good, together in fate, together in mutual responsibility," the Prime Minister stated.