After the recess concludes on November 2nd, the court will convene to hear Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption case four days a week, from Sunday through Wednesday.

Three of the hearings will be dedicated to the Prime Minister's testimony, while at the fourth, someone else will testify.

The decision was made by Judges Rivka Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am, and Oded Shaham, who stated that it came “in light of the need to advance the trial” following repeated delays and cancellations of hearings.

In addition, the judges ordered to examine the transfer of Netanyahu's testimony to the Beit Shemesh Courthouse. They noted that the move is possible, subject to security coordination, after inspections found that the courtroom meets the set requirements.

The hearings currently take place at the Tel Aviv District Courthouse due to security demands. The possibility of returning to the Jerusalem area was examined, and the Beit Shemesh Courthouse was found to be a realistic option