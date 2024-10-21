Many workers at the Port of Haifa, along with civilians who do not work at the port, received in the last 24 hours a message on their personal phones with a threatening message.

The message states that the Port of Haifa will be the target of a missile attack and the workers are being given the opportunity to leave before the missile strikes.

"We broke into the Port of Haifa and we know that you are one of the workers at the port," the message reads, adding, "We will give you a short time to leave the port. The port will be one of the targets of our missiles."

Pro-Iranian hackers are believed to be behind the messages. The Port of Haifa stressed that the port has not been not breached. The hackers likely received the numbers of the employees from a previously leaked database.

The Port of Haifa stated, "In the last few hours, a number of port employees have received SMS messages that include psychological warfare. There was no damage to the ongoing work of the port and it operates as usual and in accordance with the instructions of the Home Front Command, the security forces and the national cyber system. It should be stressed that there is not and has not been any hacking of the information security systems of the port."