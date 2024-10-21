Today (Monday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, conducted a situational assessment and tour in southern Lebanon with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 98th Division, BG Guy Levy, and additional commanders.

Halevi told the soldiers, "We struck close to 30 targets across Lebanon, a type of Hezbollah’s financial system, 'Al-Qard al-Hassan,' which receives funds from Iran, provides loans, and ultimately finances Hezbollah’s terrorism. We are striking senior command levels in Beirut, and you are dealing with the lower command levels. This overall effort forms a complementary response, including against Iran, which ultimately funds, sends weapons, and dispatches personnel here. Be aware that we are addressing that aspect as well."

"Yesterday, we lost a brigade commander, Ehsan Daxa, Commanding Officer of the 401st Brigade. I saw him from a distance, taking command of the brigade in Rafah during combat, on the radio in the tank, commanding the brigade. I met him several times, always in Rafah, and he left a very impressive mark. I know Ehsan was an exceptionally professional and serious commander, leading from the front as it should be. He is truly an exemplary role model," the Chief of Staff said.