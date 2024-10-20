A poll by the Maagar Mochot institute, conducted after the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and published on Channel 13 News on Sunday evening, finds that the Likud and Religious Zionist parties are gaining strength.

The data found that if elections were to be held today, the Likud Party would win 25 seats and the National Unity Party would win 21.

Yesh Atid wins 13 seats, Yisrael Beytenu 13, Shas 10, the Democrats 9, Otzma Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 7, the Religious Zionist Party 5, Hadash-Ta'al 5 and Ra'am 4.

The coalition manages to obtain 55 seats, compared to 60 for the parties in the opposition, without Hadash-Ta'al.

Ahead of the presidential elections in the United States, which will be held in a little more than two weeks, the respondents to the poll were asked who do they prefer to be elected as President of the United States? 63% replied that they prefer Donald Trump, while only 20% prefer current US Vice President Kamala Harris.