The majority of the Israeli public opposes the deal being negotiated with Hamas for the release of hostages, according to a poll published on Channel 14 on Monday evening.

Respondents to the poll were presented with the details of the emerging deal: Israel will withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor and the Netzarim corridor, and Hamas operatives will be able to return and seize terrorist infrastructures that have not yet been destroyed. In return, Israel will receive 18 living hostages, and about 15 bodies.

The data shows that a majority of 53% oppose the deal, 36% support it, while 11% said they do not know. The poll was conducted by the Direct Polls institute among all sectors of Israeli society.

The poll also shows that an absolute majority of 76% of the public does not think that Egypt can be trusted to prevent smuggling on the Philadelphi corridor, 17% do trust Egypt, while 7% have no opinion on the matter.