A new poll shows that the Likud party may be rising in popularity again, Maariv reported.

The poll, conducted by Lazar Research in cooperation with Panel4All, showed that if elections were held today, the Likud and National Unity parties would win the same number of Knesset seats.

According to the poll, both parties would win 23 Knesset seats, becoming the largest in the Knesset.

In second place would be Yisrael Beytenu, with 14 Knesset seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 12 Knesset seats.

Sephardic-hardi Shas would win 10 Knesset seats.

Among the smaller parties, Otzma Yehudit would win nine seats, while the "Democrats," formed by a merger of the Meretz and Labor parties, would win eight seats. Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would win seven Knesset seats.

The Arab Hadash-Ta'al party would win six Knesset seats, while Ra'am (United Arab List) and Religious Zionism would win four seats each.

Divided into blocs, the current coalition parties would win 53 seats, while the center-left parties would win 57 seats. The Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition, hold the remaining 10 seats.