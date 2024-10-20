During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, former US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not following President Joe Biden's advice, claiming that Israel "wouldn't be in this position" if Netanyahu had listened to Biden.

"Everything he said to Israel is exactly the opposite – he's the single greatest expert on foreign policy in history: if you did the exact opposite of what he suggested every single time, you'd go down as the greatest foreign policy president in history," Trump said in reference to Biden.

The Republican presidential nominee then criticized Biden's guidance to Netanyahu, saying, "Biden is telling Bibi Netanyahu 'don't do that, don't do this, don't do any of these things.' Bibi didn't listen to him, and they're in a much stronger position now than they were three months ago."

Trump then claimed that Netanyahu told him that the reason for Israel's success was because Netanyahu was ignoring Biden's requests.

"Nobody's ever seen anything like this. Bibi called me today and said 'it's incredible,' but he wouldn't listen to Biden because if he did, they wouldn't be in this position," Trump stated.

Trump also said that his rival, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, “is worse than [Biden]. She’s not as smart as him, and I’m not saying he’s the smartest, but she’s not as smart as him.”