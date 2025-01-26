A resident of the Old City of Jerusalem was arrested on suspicion of incitement after praising former Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, who led the terrorist organization at the time of the October 7 massacre.

As part of the investigation, police investigators were exposed to numerous incitement content that he allegedly posted on social media. Among his posts was on with the caption: "Allah will curse the Zionists... the resistance will win, no matter what."

In another post, which shows a photo of three soldiers who fell during operational activity in the Gaza Strip during the war, he wrote, "Our brave opponents."

He also posted photographs of Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, both of whom were killed last year during the war, and wrote, "Among the believers are people who were faithful to their covenant with Allah."

In another post, he posted Sinwar's picture, lamenting his loss and stating, "I am saddened by your loss, may Allah have mercy on you." This was posted alongside another post in which he wrote, "May Allah have mercy on your soul Abu Ibrahim..."

The suspect praised and glorified the actions of terrorist organizations numerous times, including photos of rockets fired from Yemen and the Gaza Strip towards the territory of the State of Israel. Alongside them, he added the caption, "Yemen is firing at Tel Aviv again" and images of the flags of Yemen and the PLO, and in another publication, he stated, "October 7, the day that changed the world."

The suspect was arrested by Border Police officers. Over the weekend, the suspect was brought to a court hearing on the police's request to extend his detention and his detention was extended until Wednesday in order to complete the investigation into his case.