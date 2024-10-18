A shocking placard calling to gas Jews appeared in a pro-Palestinian protest camp set up by students of the philosophy faculty of the Jagiellonian University, one of Poland's largest and most prestigious.

The placard appeared on the outer fence of the camp, on one of Krakow's main and most tourist-frequented streets, a short walk from the former Jewish quarter which attracts tourists from all over the world. Krakow is also the nearest large city to the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, to which Jews were sent to the gas chambers.

Shortly after the sign appeared on the outer fence of the campus, in the middle of one of Krakow's main streets, it was removed by the university authorities after a complaint was lodged with the local police. The heads of the university's philosophy department issued a strongly worded apology and condemnation of the shameful and antisemitic act.

"We are deeply shocked. On behalf of the community of philosophy that we represent, we express our protest and strongly condemn those who perpetrated this act. Antisemitism, incitement to violence and lawbreaking must not be tolerated in the public sphere. We also regret that the current efforts being made in the educational sphere in this regard are not sufficient. The fact that such slogans have appeared on our campus makes us feel the need to apologize."

The Israeli ambassador to Poland, Dr. Yaakov Livne, reacted to the shocking sign. "At a time when the Jewish state is fighting to make the world a safer place, Israel-haters at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow are calling for the Jews to be gassed, as was done not far away at Auschwitz. I call on the Polish authorities to take a close look at what is going on on that campus."