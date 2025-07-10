לראשונה במג”ב: פלוגת לוחמים חרדית הוצבה בגזרה מבצעית צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A moving ceremony marking the start of the operational responsibility of the Haredi combat unit in the Border Police, assigned to the Jerusalem envelope area, was held today (Thursday), alongside the dedication of a Torah scroll to the battalion's base.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Border Police Commander, Brigadier General Barak Yitzhak, Deputy Commander of the Border Police, Deputy Superintendent Amram Niddam, Commander of the Border Police in the Jerusalem Envelope, Deputy Superintendent Eran Levi, and rabbis from the Netzach Yehuda Association.

Around 80 soldiers, who enlisted in the past year in a dedicated program for Haredim in the Border Police, have begun operating in an operational sector in the Jerusalem envelope area - specifically around the community of Har Adar, the ‘Ras Bido’ crossing, and areas near the villages in the region.

The soldiers underwent combat training in the Corps and have been certified as full-fledged soldiers. They will carry out ongoing security tasks, maintain public order, provide operational responses to incidents of terrorism, and manage emergency events as part of the operational envelope of the Border Police in the Jerusalem envelope area.

Border Police Commander, Brigadier Brik Yitzhak, said during the ceremony: "For me, this is a moment of deep connection - between the past, present, and future. Between the eternal values of our people and the mission reflected in your actions here and now, more than ever, as part of the defensive wall of the people of Israel. I take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation for your actions - soldiers and commanders. The dedication, steadfast spirit, and responsibility you show in every task you take on are the foundation upon which your extensive and impressive operational activity rests. The dedication of the Torah scroll today is not just a symbolic act but an anchor of identity and values that is priceless."

Commander of the Border Police in the Jerusalem Envelope, Deputy Superintendent Eran Levi, said: "Commanders and soldiers of the Avnet Company, you are an integral part of this wall. You have been chosen to stand on the first line of defense protecting Jerusalem. This is not just an operational task - it is a mission you have chosen, it is a privilege, and it is a statement - you are the torchbearers in a chain of generations protecting the citizens and the entire state. I trust you, and I am confident that you will succeed."