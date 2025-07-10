The Israel Heritage Foundation hosted an event in NYC, featuring Fox News' Johnny Joey Jones for his book signing and a Pre-July 4th celebration. The event boasted impressive speakers, including renowned singer Christopher Macchio and notable Israeli figures: Col. (Res.) Aviram A. Hasson, Director of the Israeli Ministry of Defense Mission to the USA & Canada, and Ido Aharoni, veteran of Israel's Foreign Service & founder of the Brand Israel Program. Additionally, Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, Associate Dean for Oncologic Sciences at Brown University, was in attendance. Guests had the opportunity to get their books signed by Johnny Joey Jones, author of the bestselling Behind The Badge.

Rabbi Elie Weinstock delivered a heartfelt address emphasizing the shared values and spiritual foundations of the United States and Israel, particularly in the context of ongoing global challenges. He noted how despite military success, both countries made faith in God's help a basic part of their culture. He noted the two mottos that emphasized this - Israel's use of the Arabic phrase Besiyata Dishmaya, meaning 'with God's help,' and the USA's 'In God we trust.'