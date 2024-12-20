Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not travel to Poland for events marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz for fear that he will be arrested following the warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court in the Hague, the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported today (Friday).

According to the report, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar will represent Israel at the ceremony, which will be held on January 27. It was also noted that President Isaac Herzog is not expected to travel to Poland for the ceremony.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland quoted in the report said that "we are committed to respecting the decisions of the International Criminal Court in The Hague."

A week ago, Israel filed two appeals to the International Criminal Court against the decision to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, arguing that Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan committed errors when he requested that the warrants be filed and that the court lacks jurisdiction over Israel.