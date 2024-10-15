Magen David Adom (MDA) has released details about the shooting attack near Yavne earlier today.

At 11:06 a.m., reports were received at MDA's 101 emergency call center about a shooting attack on vehicles on Highway 4 near the Yavne interchange heading south.

Large numbers of Magen David Adom teams were dispatched, including ambulances, mobile intensive care units (MICUs), and MDA medicycle responders, who quickly arrived at the scene, provided medical treatment, and evacuated two injured individuals to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

One was a man in his 30s in critical condition, whose death was pronounced at the hospital. Another, a 42-year-old male in moderate condition whose car windows shattered due to gunfire, continued driving to the Nitzanim junction, where he met with MDA teams and was evacuated to the hospital with injuries from glass shards to his upper body.

Additionally, a 42-year-old male was evacuated to Kaplan Hospital in moderate condition with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

An MDA volunteer who happened to be at the scene noticed what was happening, exited his vehicle, and immediately shot the terrorist. He reported: "I was driving and noticed a person with a weapon standing on the road. At first, I thought he was a police officer, then shots were fired at me. I ducked and then jumped out of the vehicle, drew my gun, and shot him. I feel like I fulfilled my civic duty."

During the incident, a 53-year-old man who stopped to assist was lightly injured by a vehicle.

MDA EMT Avner Ben David, who arrived at the attack scene on Highway 4 near the Yavne interchange: "We arrived at the scene in large numbers, saw a man in his 30s on the side of the road, unconscious, without pulse or breathing, with gunshot wounds to his body. We began resuscitation efforts, evacuated him into the MICU, and quickly evacuated him to the hospital while continuing resuscitation efforts, fighting for his life; his condition was critical."

MDA paramedic Omer Weissman and senior EMT Louise Rabinovich, who provided medical treatment to the casualty at the Nitzanim junction: "Alongside the report of the attack at the Yavne interchange, we received a report of an injured person with glass shard wounds at the Nitzanim junction. When we arrived at the junction, we saw the injured person sitting in a car with shattered windows. He told us that he had passed through the scene of the attack and continued driving until he met with us. He was fully conscious and suffered from glass shrapnel injuries to his upper body. We transferred him to the MICU and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate condition."