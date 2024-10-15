A man aged approximately 30 was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting attack near the Yavne Interchange in southern Israel.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the officer, who suffered bullet wounds to his chest, but he died on the way to the hospital. The terrorist has been eliminated.

Magen David Adom (MDA) Director General Eli Bin reported that five people suffered varying degrees of injury in the attack: One person was critically injured and later declared dead; one person suffered moderate injuries, and three others were lightly injured. Most of the victims were evacuated to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot reported that a man of about 37 who was injured in the shooting attack on Highway 4 was evacuated to the hospital with a shooting injury to his thigh; his condition is moderate, and he is undergoing a series of tests.

Meanwhile, at the Nir Galim Junction near Ashdod, a second shooting was reported. In that shooting, a man of about 40 was lightly to moderately injured by flying glass, after a shot was fired towards his vehicle.

"Police officers from the Yavne station are managing the shooting scenes," the police said. "The circumstances are being examined, and the motivation for the shooting is not yet clear."

The Yavne municipality said: "A short time ago, we received a report regarding a shooting on Highway 4 (near the southbound Yavne Interchange). The police are isolating the scene and treating a person injured at the scene. Road blocks have been set up at the entrance to the city and we ask the public to refrain from arriving at the scene, and be alert in accordance with the instructions of the security forces. Further updates will follow."