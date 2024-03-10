Magen David Adom mourns the falling of IDF combat officer and MDA volunteer Maj. (Res.) Amishar Ben David, a resident of Eli who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip, while in the line of duty as a commander in the Commando Unit. His funeral took place today (Sunday) in the military cemetery in Har Herzl. He leaves a wife, five children, parents, and six siblings.

Amishar began volunteering in MDA some ten years ago, and was the head of the volunteer unit in the community of Eli, alongside acting as an ambulance driver and EMT. Amishar was also a high school educator and volunteered in many areas of charitable work.

Avraham Apelbaum, MDA volunteer in Eli in his eulogy: “I’ve known Amishar for about a decade, both from the community and through the MDA family. This is a great loss for all of us, we’ve lost a family man and a great friend – humble and quiet who always cared for his team. The last time we spoke, we planned to hold a team meeting in the community when he was next out of the fighting – but instead, we held it today without him, at the cemetery.”

Eli Gartner, Volunteers’ Director in MDA’s Jerusalem Region: “Amishar was an incredible person, a true friend, a first-class EMT and ambulance driver – professional and skilled, and always dedicated – performing his duties in the best possible way. He will be greatly missed. May his memory be blessed.”

Ori Shacham, Director of MDA’s Jerusalem Region: “Amishar was a long-term, well-loved volunteer, who lovingly and expertly directed dozens of volunteers, caring for them as though they were his children. He found his way to a key role early in his career, and stood out with his personal and professional skills. Amishar was an educator with special values, who led whomever he met to excellence. We send deep condolences to his family. We will remember him forever.”