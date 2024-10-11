Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, addressed the UN Security Council on Thursday, where he turned to the citizens of Lebanon and told them in Arabic that “the land of Lebanon belongs to the Lebanese people, not to Iran!”

“Israel has no desire to be in southern Lebanon,” Danon said in English. “Our goal is to protect our people, not to occupy Lebanese territory. But to prevent this from happening again, the Council must ensure the right mechanisms are in place for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL to meet their obligations.”

He then turned to the Lebanese representative and said, “I have listened to your words and condemnations very carefully, but the truth is that you should be sitting next to me, not next to the Iranian representative. Because whether you can admit it or not, Israel, Lebanon and the free world are on the same side against the Islamic regime of Iran. All of us should declare, shoulder to shoulder, that Iran must keep its blood-stained hands off Lebanon.”

Danon then directly addressed the Lebanese people in Arabic, saying, “Lebanon belongs to the Lebanese, not to the Iranians.”

Earlier in the same discussion, the Iranian representative eulogized Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Beirut two weeks ago.

Danon said in response, "Unbelievable!!!! Iran’s ambassador to the UN just eulogized Hassan Nasrallah, a terrorist with the blood of tens of thousands of innocent Israelis, Americans and Europeans on his hands."

"He said he was a 'critical factor for peace and stability in Lebanon' and said he was the 'best remaining hope for advancing the ceasefire process.' You cannot make this up," added Danon.