Over the weekend, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant conducted several calls with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about developments in the northern arena.

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on the precise operation conducted by the IDF to eliminate the Head of Hezbollah’s Operations Unit and Commander of the Radwan Forces, Ibrahim Aqil - senior Hezbollah leader and planner of numerous terror attacks against Israel, and wanted by the United States for the killing of U.S. citizens.

The Minister also discussed Israel’s defensive posture and operations against the ongoing rocket and missile attacks conducted by Hezbollah against northern cities and civilian areas in Israel. He emphasized the goal of ensuring the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes.

Minister Gallant discussed the IDF’s ongoing activities in Gaza against the Hamas terrorist organization and highlighted his steadfast commitment to bringing 101 hostages still held by Hamas, to Israel.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin and U.S. leadership for reaffirming their commitment to Israel’s security.