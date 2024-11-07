US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday told Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that he has been a “trusted partner and friend”, the Pentagon said in summarizing the conversation between the two which took place as the dismissal of Gallant from his position took effect.

Pentagon Press Pat Ryder said in a readout of the call that Austin “told Minister Gallant that he has been a trusted partner and friend as Israel's Minister of Defense, whose expertise, professionalism, and seasoned judgment in addressing pressing security challenges was deeply valued. The Secretary expressed his hope and expectation to have that same good partnership and working relationship with Israel's next Minister of Defense.”

“The Secretary underscored that the US commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad, as does our support for Israel's right to defend itself against aggression from Iran and its partners and proxies. Secretary Austin told the Minister that the United States has further strengthened our posture in the Middle East to defend US personnel and our allies and partners,” said Ryder.

“The Secretary emphasized that the United States remains deeply committed to de-escalation in the region through securing a hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza and a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that allows both Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border. The Secretary noted that the United States will also continue to emphasize the importance of taking immediate steps to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza,” concluded the statement.

Gallant earlier said that he had spoken to Austin and “expressed my deep appreciation to the Secretary for his partnership and deep commitment to the defense cooperation between our countries, and to the security of the State of Israel. Secretary Austin stood by my side in Israel just a few days following the October 7th attack, and he has stood with Israel ever since.”

"Thank you to Secretary Austin and the US Administration for your extraordinary support during Israel’s darkest hour. It has been my honor and privilege to serve my country and to work together in further deepening the bond between our nations,” added Gallant.

"Our ties are critical to the security and prosperity of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. And we must remember that the United States and Israel are beacons of light, freedom, and progress in this world - our special bond must remain powerful and unshakeable," he concluded.