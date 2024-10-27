US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Saturday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant following the IDF’s overnight strikes on military targets in Iran.

“The Secretary reaffirmed — as he did in the aftermath of Iran's brazen attack on Israel on October 1 — the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and support for its right to defend itself,” said Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder in a readout of the call.

Austin “pointed to the recent deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to Israel as an example of these commitments. The Secretary emphasized that the United States is well postured to defend US forces, facilities, and partners across the region and determined to prevent any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict in the region,” the statement added.

Austin also told Gallant that “Iran should not make the mistake of responding to Israel's strikes, which should mark the end of this exchange,” according to the Pentagon statement.

“The Secretary also discussed the opportunities that now exist to use diplomacy to dial down tensions in the region, including a hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza and an agreement in Lebanon that allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return safely to their homes,” concluded the statement.