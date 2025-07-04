Sergeant Asaf Zamir, 19, from Dimona, a soldier in the Armored Corps, was killed in southern Gaza by an anti-tank missile.

In the incident in which Sergeant Asaf Zamir fell, two soldiers in the 53rd Armored Corps Battalion, 188th Battalion were severely injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital. Since the beginning of the war, 883 soldiers have fallen in combat.

Earlier today, the name of Sergeant Yair Eliyahou, 19, from Ezer in the Be'er Tuvia regional council, who was killed in an operational accident in the northern Gaza Strip, was also released.

During an operational engineering activity, an engineering vehicle fell into an underground pit or hole, and during its fall hit another engineering vehicle operating nearby. As a result of the impact, Sergeant Eliyahou, who was operating the other vehicle, was killed.