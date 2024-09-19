Two people were injured Thursday after a UAV struck in the town of Ya'ara in the western Galilee.

First responders and the IDF were called to the scene and are providing initial aid to the victims.

The IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, a UAV was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and falling adjacent to Beit Hillel. Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating to extinguish a fire that erupted as a result of the fragments. No injuries were reported. No fragments were identified falling inside the area of the community."

"Additionally, an explosive UAV was identified falling adjacent to the community of Ya'ara. No fragments were identified falling in the area of the community."

Earlier on Thursday, two antitank missiles launched from Lebanon struck in the Upper Galilee.

Eight people were injured in the strike. Six of the injured were evacuated to Ziv Medical Center, suffering moderate and light injuries.

Two victims were evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus and are undergoing examinations. According to Rambam, both victims were taken for operations and their conditions are moderate to serious, but stable.